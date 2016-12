A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 16 and 23 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Image copyright Ross McDonald Image caption Ross McDonald from Perth captured this stunning image of the Glasgow Gallery of Modern Art.

Image copyright John Dyer Image caption A still Crinan Canal. Photo by John Dyer from Motherwell.

Image copyright Donna Collins Image caption A relatively mild December means apples are still on the tree in Prestwick. Photo by Donna Collins.

Image copyright Alan Turnbull Image caption "I caught a lovely rainbow while visiting Glencoe," said Alan Turnbull from Glasgow.

Image copyright Cheral Thompson Image caption Cheral Thompson visited the festive display in Glasgow's George Square.

Image copyright Eric Niven Image caption "This wee Red Squirrel was wondering where he/she had hidden all the nuts at Morton lochs in Tentsmuir forest" said Eric Niven from Dundee.

Image copyright Jennifer Low Image caption Jennifer Low was on holiday in Mull when she took this image of Calgary Bay while enjoying a walk along the beach at sunset.

Image copyright Una Clive-Skilling Image caption The Starflyer at the Edinburgh Christmas market was a very popular attraction, according to Una Clive-Skilling from Glasgow.

Image copyright Lorna Milne Image caption Lorna Milne from Dundee took this picture of the Tay Rail Bridge against a winter sun.

Image copyright Ross Inglis Image caption Christmas lights at the end of Princes Street in Edinburgh caught the attention of Ross Inglis.

Image copyright Lynn McQuin Image caption Morning walk by the Caledonian Canal. Picture taken by Lynn McQuinn.

Image copyright Sarah Takahashi Image caption "I had the pleasure of viewing the aurora borealis on the Winter Solstice," said Sarah Takahashi.

Image copyright Annette Walczynska Image caption "It's a bit crowded in here but I will bang my drum to get noticed," said Annette Walczynska.

Image copyright Tom Gilbert Image caption Taken today at sunset, at Ae forest in Dumfries and Galloway. Sent in by Tom Gilbert.

Image copyright Freda Brooks Image caption Photos from Newburgh "in the gloaming". Taken during by Freda Brooks during walk along the river.

Image copyright Gordie Bain Image caption Gordie Bain from Inverness captured Carrbridge at Christmas.

Image copyright Liz Hamilton Image caption Winter walk at Haddo Country Park, Aberdeenshire. Picture from Liz Hamilton from Tarves.

Image copyright Robert Rutherford Image caption "We got lucky with the weather" said Robert Rutherford who went down the Clyde on clear night with a "bright moon and smooth water".

Image copyright Jane McClure Image caption Jane McClure watched the sun set over Clachnaben from Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Curtis Welsh Image caption A redundant phone box at Redpath in the Scottish Borders gets a festive make-over. Picture taken by Curtis Welsh.

All pictures are copyrighted.