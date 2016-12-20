Concerns over handling of extradition of monk accused of abuse

The Crown Office has been criticised over its handling of the proposed the extradition of a former Catholic monk at the centre of a child sex abuse scandal.

Last year plans were announced to extradite Father Denis Alexander from Australia after BBC Scotland revealed allegations he had abused boys at the former Fort Augustus Abbey school in the Highlands.

He denies the allegations.

One of his alleged victims now says the case is no further forward and has accused prosecutors in Scotland of dragging their heels. Mark Daly has the details.