Scotland's 2016 in tweets: Brexit, giant wasps, comets and Storm Barbara

A look back at the top trending BBC Scotland stories that made the news on Twitter this year, from Brexit, to comets to Storm Barbara.

January

The year had barely begun when the sad news broke of the death of David Bowie. Among many tributes came this performance at Glasgow's Kelvingrove.

February

A stormy winter stretched from the end of 2015 into February, with Henry arriving to usher in the month.

March

February went out with a bang on the 29th, and incredible footage of a meteor over Scotland lit up Twitter on the first day of March.

April

Nessie was discovered in April, or at least a vintage film prop lying at the bottom of the famous Highland loch.

May

A couple the big beasts of Scottish comedy also made plans for a return in May, as Jack and Victor announced a new run of Still Game.

June

June's Brexit vote transformed the political landscape and brought people onto the streets in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

July

The fallout from the Brexit decision brought talk of an indyref2 onto the agenda and new Prime Minister Theresa May was quick to play down the prospect.

August

Police Scotland's move to include a hijab in its official uniform choices was a big talking point in August.

September

A giant wasp was caught on a live feed of Reporting Scotland in September attacking Glasgow - well not quite.

October

Back to #indyref2, and in October First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to publish a consultation on an Independence Referendum Bill.

November

One from the archive did the business in November - looking back at how a young Andrew Murray began his journey to becoming tennis world number one.

December

And finally, it was a festive scene that caught the imagination towards the end of 2016, as Storm Barabara swept in on a Christmas tree in Dunoon.

