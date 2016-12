From the section

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 9 and 16 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Image copyright Nelson Lee Image caption An atmospheric Beecraigs Country Park near Linlithgow. Nelson Lee was there on Wednesday.

Image copyright Alan Neil Image caption Dalmellington's spider stone. Photo by Alan Neil.

Image copyright John Hughes Image caption The reflection of a building in Glasgow caught the attention of John Hughes from Motherwell.

Image copyright Adrian Plumb Image caption Adrian Plumb, from Edinburgh, noticed this eastern black redstart in the Dunbar area.

Image copyright Maria Wilson Image caption The festive season looms large. Photo by Scott and Maria Wilson from Fort William.

Image copyright John Campbell Image caption Admiring the view from Gala Hill, John Campbell decided that it was best to stand rather than sit.

Image copyright Neil Hebden Image caption This phone box, in Chapleton, is ready for the festivities. Neil Hebden, from Stonehaven, noticed it at the weekend.

Image copyright Ian Duguid Image caption The mist had begun to lift from the South Esk in Dalkeith Country Park. Photo by Ian Duguid from Midlothian.

Image copyright Gordie Bain Image caption Gordie Bain, from Inverness, sent in this photo of the city's Greig Street Bridge.

Image copyright Avril Keith Image caption Avril Keith and Peter had been diving in Scapa Flow, Orkney.

Image copyright Ian Goodall Image caption Ian Goodall spotted a grouse on the Atholl Estate.

Image copyright Tom Lowe Image caption A long exposure shot of Glasgow University cloisters. Photo by Tom Lowe from Bearsden.

Image copyright Dave Phillips Image caption Rum and Eigg as seen by Dave Phillips, from Paisley, who was in Ardnamurchan.

Image copyright Graham MacDougall Image caption Graham MacDougall sent in this photo of The Kelpies.

Image copyright Laura-Ann Macdougall Image caption Laura-Ann Macdougall, from Edinburgh, wasn't the only one to take in the view in Balerno.

Image copyright John Edward Image caption Monikie Country Park at dusk. John Edward, from Broughty Ferry, was out for a run.

Image copyright George Robertson Image caption The Street of Light display in Edinburgh. George Robertson, from Livingston, was there on Tuesday.

Image copyright Andrew Blaikie Image caption Perth on Tuesday at about 07:15. Andrew Blaikie was on Kinnoull Hill.

