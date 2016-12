A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 2 and 9 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Image copyright Scott Hetherington Image caption Scott Hetherington had a "chilly morning walk" in Glasgow.

Image copyright Rosie Faro Image caption Rosie Faro, from Western Australia, was visiting family in Aberdeen for the first time in almost 30 years when she spotted this cheeky chap.

Image copyright Mairi Macdonald Image caption Mairi Macdonald, from Glasgow, spotted the village of Glencoe as she climbed Cnap Glas on Monday.

Image copyright Allan Manson Image caption Aberdeenshire sunset reflected in the windows of a house. Photo by Allan Manson from Udny.

Image copyright Ross Collins Image caption Ross Collins, from Newcastle Upon Tyne, says he often "hops across the border to take in the sights", including Castle Stalker.

Image copyright Iain McGregor Image caption Iain McGregor, from Falkirk, was looking from the Kincardine Bridge across to Grangemouth.

Image copyright Margaret Easton Image caption A Sunday walk through Craigvinean Forest and The Hermitage. Margaret Easton says she can see why its called Big Tree Country.

Image copyright Brian Hughes Image caption Sunset over Millport. Brian Hughes, from Wishaw, was in Largs.

Image copyright Douglas Taylor Image caption Douglas Taylor, from Aberdeen, wondered what Sir Walter Scott would think of Edinburgh's Christmas market.

Image copyright Therese MacDonald Image caption A triple rainbow over Aird Bernisdale, Skye. Therese MacDonald saw it on Saturday morning.

Image copyright Ann Pettigrew Image caption The first frost of winter in Ann Pettigrew's garden.

Image copyright Lynn Robinson Image caption The Kessock Bridge was enveloped in fog on Sunday. Photo by Lynn Robinson from Inverness.

Image copyright Martin Hooper Image caption These stags watched Martin Hooper descend Cul Mor, near Elphin, on Monday afternoon.

Image copyright Colin MacKinnon Image caption Sunset over the River Lochy at Lochybridge. Colin MacKinnon, from Fort William, was also out and about on Monday.

Image copyright Andrew Lynas Image caption Aerial photo of Aberdeen. Photo by Andrew Lynas.

