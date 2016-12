A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 26 November and 2 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Image copyright James Dillon Image caption James Dillon took this "lovely sunset" photo from his garden in Dornoch.

Image copyright Steve Buckland Image caption Steve Buckland, from Cupar in Fife, captured this image of a little egret flying up the Eden Estuary at Guardbridge.

Image copyright John McElwee Image caption Eerie light through the trees near the Falls of Clyde, captured by John McElwee.

Image copyright Andrew Mitchell Image caption Andrew Mitchell captured this stunning shot of South Queensferry from the road bridge.

Image copyright Andy Scott Image caption Andy Scott and his girlfriend Mhairi, from Aberdeen, enjoyed the autumn scenes at Dunkeld House Hotel.

Image copyright Ingrid Wood Image caption Tartan sheep, perhaps celebrating St Andrew's day? Picture taken at Auchingarrach by Ingrid Wood

Image copyright Gavin McDowall Image caption Gavin McDowall said his picture of Dunskey Castle, near Portpatrick, was taken at night "with the Milky Way clearly visible".

Image copyright E Cawood Image caption A striking image of the Callanish standing stones on the Isle of Lewis, sent in by E Cawood

Image copyright Jennifer Colahan Image caption Jennifer Colahan took this picture while walking the dog in Brodie Park in Paisley.

Image copyright Gareth Steven Image caption Taken at the harbour at Anstruther in Fife. "The sea was particularly ferocious that day," said Gareth Steven.

Image copyright Charles McGuigan Image caption Charles McGuigan sent us this image of the Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh.

Image copyright Valerie Pegler Image caption This picture was taken "on a lovely icy, wintery walk in the Borders," said Valerie Pegler from Livingston.

Image copyright Brendan Murphy Image caption "My local railway bridge, Centenary Bridge in Airdrie, had a cracking Scottish feel to it for St Andrew's Day," said Brendan Murphy

Image copyright Alan Pottinger Image caption Ashley Boat House on the Union Canal on a "freezing November day in Edinburgh", taken by Alan Pottinger.

Image copyright Mike Daniels Image caption The Glenfinnan Monument against a spectacular sunset, taken by Mike Daniels from Braemar.

Image copyright Graham MacDonald Image caption A snowy mountain scene captured by Graham MacDonald.

Image copyright Eilidh Ferguson Image caption "Ducks enjoying a good guddle in the mud in front of the rainbow!" Picture from Eilidh Ferguson on the Isle of Islay

Image copyright David McErlane Image caption "The best part about Christmas in Glasgow - crepes with chocolate spread and marshmallows at the Christmas Market in St Enoch's Square," said David McErlane.

Image copyright Mark Dukes Image caption The Milky Way on display again - this time over "the Harry Potter's viaduct" at Glennfinnan. Taken by Mark Dukes.

Image copyright Neil McDade Image caption Winter wonder! Lagangarbh Cottage at the Foot of Buachaille Etive Mor in Glen Coe. Taken by Neil McDade.

Image copyright PAULINE COLLIE Image caption Pauline Collie took this picture of a frozen waterfall at the end of Loch Muick near Ballater.

Image copyright Sharon Thomson Image caption "Smile for the camera! A visiting squirrel to my garden in Polmont," said Sharon Thomson.

Image copyright Jane Carr Image caption Jane Carr said she was trying to capture the light trails of the cars whilse still capturing the beautiful scene at Loch Tarff, near Fort Augustus.

Image copyright Graham Campbell Image caption Otter in Aith, Shetland. He was part of a family of four that Graham Campbell watched swimming, playing and catching fish.

Image copyright John Hamilton Image caption John Hamilton took this picture from near the top of Ben Vorlich looking south to Loch Lomond.

Image copyright Ian Buchan Image caption Glasgow rooftops in the morning light by Ian Buchan.

Image copyright Graham Galvin Image caption Broughty Ferry in Dundee "looking amazing". Photo by Graham Galvin.

