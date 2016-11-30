What happens when someone calls 999

Scotland's ambulance service is as busy as ever.

As the number of 999 calls increases, so too does the time it takes to respond.

Health care bosses have implemented the biggest change in control rooms, in a move that they insist will save lives.

Traditional time-based targets have been removed and call handlers have been trained to prioritise the life-threatening emergencies that account for about 10% of calls.

BBC Scotland News followed one 999 call from the moment the ambulance control centre received the plea for help.