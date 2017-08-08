Scottish exams results day: Where can pupils find help?

Tens of thousands of pupils in Scotland are receiving their exam results. Whether the outcome is good or bad, there is help at hand on what to do next.

What exam results have been issued in Scotland?

The Scottish Qualifications Authority, which oversees the schools exam system, is sending out scores from National 4 and 5, Higher, Advanced Higher and Scottish Baccalaureate exams.

About 140,000 students will be finding out what they achieved. Tens of thousands of pupils who signed up for the text results service will be informed from 08:00. However, all students will be receiving paper copies in the post.

Where can I get advice?

Skills Development Scotland has set up a free helpline to offer advice, information and support for pupils and parents, including information on college and university courses, apprenticeships, employment and volunteering. The number is 0808 100 8000. Calls are free from landlines and some mobile networks.

It says its careers advisers have access to information on UCAS course vacancies at UK colleges and universities, confirmation and clearing, advice about modern or foundation apprenticeships, employment or volunteering.

Will there be anything on social media?

The Exam Results Helpline has a facebook page with some eye-catching pieces of information. If you are on Twitter you can also follow the helpline by going to @ERHelp.

There will be more basic advice and helpful links if you search #examresults on social media.

The simple message from the experts is;