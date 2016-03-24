Your pictures of Scotland: 11-18 March
A selection of your photos of Scotland sent in between 11 and 18 March.
-
Anne Keeble
Anne Keeble stopped by Loch Morlich, while cycling around Aviemore, on Tuesday.
-
Alastair Maclellan
Sunset over Portnahaven bay on Wednesday. Fisherman Alastair Maclellan watched the boats on the calm sea.
-
Gary Hodgson
An Alpine day on the Fiacaill Ridge in the Cairngorms. Gary Hodgson, from Aviemore, said the conditions for guiding were stunning.
-
Morris Macleod
Morris Macleod noticed these stags near Stornoway, on the Isle of Lewis, on Tuesday morning.
-
Steven MacFarlane
Rachel handled Norma at Crufts. Dad Steven MacFarlane said their own four-legged friend, Jupavia First Love, took third prize in her class at Crufts which means automatic qualification for next year's show.
-
Keith Bremner
Keith Bremner sent in this photo of Achmelvich beach, Sutherland.
-
Wendi Bates
The sun shone over Castle Stalker on Wednesday. Photo by Wendi Bates from Balfron.
-
Stephen Ching
Jack and Ellie helped dad Stephen Ching prepare for Sport Relief with a walk along Elie beach on Sunday.
-
Danny Bird
Danny Bird, from Culloden, said he could see as far as the Isle of Eigg after a drive through Glencoe and a cable car ride.
-
Martin Ross
The aptly named blue bridge at the Helix. Photo by Martin Ross from Denny.
-
Claire Traynor
Dusk fell on St Patrick's Day in Shotts. Photo by Claire Traynor.
-
Iain Campbell
Iain Campbell, from Stourbridge, watched the sun set from the Tartan oil platform in the North Sea.
-
Jeanette MacDonald
Jeanette MacDonald visited Lossiemouth East Beach.
-
Alan Buchan
Scotland won, in front of a home crowd, against France on Sunday. Alan Buchan, from Edinburgh, was at Murrayfield for the Six Nations rugby match.
-
Andrew Noller
This mountain hare was easily spotted around Loch Muick by Andrew Noller from Skipton.
-
Harry McPetrie
Pizza for breakfast? Harry McPetrie, from Helensburgh, didn't want to disturb this squirrel in Glasgow's Kelvinbridge.
-
Anita Kaminska
Sunset over Connel on Monday. Anita Kaminska was on her way home.
-
Jim Paterson Castle Douglas
Little Ross Island nestles in Brighouse Bay near Kirkcudbright. Jim Paterson, from Castle Douglas, had been for a walk on Tuesday.
-
Lee Fowlie
Lee Fowlie, from Balmedie, walked near Aberdeen fun beach.
-
Ritesh Yadav
Ritesh Yadav sent in this photo of Glasgow at dusk.
-
Stephen Buckland
Are these moorhens engaged in a territorial fight? Stephen Buckland, from Cupar, thinks so.
-
Nicola Rae
A spring day in Stirling brought out the crocuses and what Nicola Rae believed to be the first bee of the year.
-
Brian Thompson
Pondlife in the hills above Greenock. Photo by Brian Thompson.
-
John Henry
A view of Loch Ryan from Stranraer towards Cairnryan. Photo by John Henry