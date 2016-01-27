Your pictures of Scotland: 15-22 January

  • 27 January 2016

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 15 and 22 January.

  • Ochil Hills Rhona Nicolson

    A walk up Binny Craig rewarded Rhona Nicolson with this view of the Ochil Hills on Friday. Send your pictures to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk.

  • Umbrella Jayjay Robertson

    The first "real snow" of winter for Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park fell on Saturday. Photo by Jayjay Robertson from Glasgow.

  • Chatelherault Country Park Janice Slimming

    Janice and Iain Slimming walked along the Green Bridge walk in Chatelherault Country Park on Saturday.

  • Bike race Gillian Thomson

    Gillian Thomson watched a bike race in Glasgow's Rouken Glen Park on Sunday.

  • Ythan Estuary Ian Thompson

    A wintry day by the Ythan Estuary at Newburgh. Ian Thompson, from Hatton of Fintray, was there on Sunday.

  • Frozen fence Gordon Robertson

    Gordon Robertson, from Greeness, has a theory. Water spray as cars passed on the flooded road, froze on this fence as the temperature dropped in Cuminestown, Aberdeenshire.

  • Edinburgh Geraldine Fraser

    Amusement rides in Edinburgh's Princes St Gardens. Photo by Geraldine Fraser.

  • Family sledging Marie Therese McDonald

    Sledging time in Cumbernauld Glen for Marie Therese McDonald and family.

  • Raith Interchange Iain Ferguson

    This bird's-eye view of traffic around Raith Interchange was sent in by Iain Ferguson from North Lanarkshire.

  • Ben Vrackie Craig Aitchison

    Walkers descend the summit of Ben Vrackie. Photo by Craig Aitchison from Lenzie.

  • Fox Dougie McColl

    Dougie McColl watched a fox hunting near Barrhead dams.

  • Chair lift on The Lecht Graham May

    Sunday brought fine conditions for snow sports at The Lecht said Graham May.

  • Frozen loch Nicola Scroggie

    A frozen loch in Lumphanan, Aberdeenshire. Photo by Nicola Scroggie.

  • Squiggly Bridge over the River Clyde Francesco Ferri

    The Squiggly Bridge over the River Clyde. Franceso Ferri, from Glasgow, was on his way to work on a cold Saturday morning.

  • Perth Hannah Kettles

    Hannah Kettles liked the wintry snow scenes in Perth.

  • Apryl and Olaf the snowman David Murray

    Apryl looked pleased with Olaf the snowman courtesy of Uncle David Murray in East Kilbride.

  • Highland cow Elaine Clark

    Highland cows blended into the background on the Isle of Mull. Elaine Clark, from Edinburgh, noticed them on Friday.

  • Horses Maria Biggart

    Horses in Kilmacolm. Photo by Maria Biggart from Houston.

  • Aurora borealis Johan Maclennan

    Bright moonlight dimmed the colours of the aurora borealis over Loch Maree on Wednesday night. Johan Maclennan, from Inverness, still enjoyed the spectacle.

  • Plants frozen in ice Rosalyn Gilmour

    Rosalyn Gilmour, from Inverness, noticed these plants frozen in ice in Inverlael Forest.

  • Red squirrel Alan Irving

    Alan Irving, from Annan, wasn't the only Sunday visitor to Eskrigg Nature Reserve, Lockerbie.

  • Dog standing on ice Becky Gerrard

    Charlie walked on ice, near Thurso River, with Becky Gerrard.

  • Fog, snow and ice between Auchleven and Keig Peter Donaldson

    Fog, snow and ice between Auchleven and Keig. Peter Donaldson, from Meikle Wartle, was on his way to work on Tuesday.

  • Rudi the schnauzer Fiona Crumlish

    Rudi the schnauzer and Fiona Crumlish enjoyed the snow in Paisley.

  • Ice pancakes John Murray

    Ice pancakes on the River Brora were photographed by John Murray from Brora.

  • Armadillo by the River Clyde Alex McSorley

    The Armadillo and Hydro were reflected on the River Clyde, Glasgow. Photo by Alex McSorley from St Boswells.

  • Ice-covered coastline between Tain and Ardgay Christopher Timmons

    An inspection of coastal defences between Tain and Ardgay meant Christopher Timmons, from Kilmarnock, found stomping through the ice very satisfying.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites