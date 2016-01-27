Your pictures of Scotland: 15-22 January
A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 15 and 22 January.
-
Rhona Nicolson
A walk up Binny Craig rewarded Rhona Nicolson with this view of the Ochil Hills on Friday. Send your pictures to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk.
-
Jayjay Robertson
The first "real snow" of winter for Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park fell on Saturday. Photo by Jayjay Robertson from Glasgow.
-
Janice Slimming
Janice and Iain Slimming walked along the Green Bridge walk in Chatelherault Country Park on Saturday.
-
Gillian Thomson
Gillian Thomson watched a bike race in Glasgow's Rouken Glen Park on Sunday.
-
Ian Thompson
A wintry day by the Ythan Estuary at Newburgh. Ian Thompson, from Hatton of Fintray, was there on Sunday.
-
Gordon Robertson
Gordon Robertson, from Greeness, has a theory. Water spray as cars passed on the flooded road, froze on this fence as the temperature dropped in Cuminestown, Aberdeenshire.
-
Geraldine Fraser
Amusement rides in Edinburgh's Princes St Gardens. Photo by Geraldine Fraser.
-
Marie Therese McDonald
Sledging time in Cumbernauld Glen for Marie Therese McDonald and family.
-
Iain Ferguson
This bird's-eye view of traffic around Raith Interchange was sent in by Iain Ferguson from North Lanarkshire.
-
Craig Aitchison
Walkers descend the summit of Ben Vrackie. Photo by Craig Aitchison from Lenzie.
-
Dougie McColl
Dougie McColl watched a fox hunting near Barrhead dams.
-
Graham May
Sunday brought fine conditions for snow sports at The Lecht said Graham May.
-
Nicola Scroggie
A frozen loch in Lumphanan, Aberdeenshire. Photo by Nicola Scroggie.
-
Francesco Ferri
The Squiggly Bridge over the River Clyde. Franceso Ferri, from Glasgow, was on his way to work on a cold Saturday morning.
-
Hannah Kettles
Hannah Kettles liked the wintry snow scenes in Perth.
-
David Murray
Apryl looked pleased with Olaf the snowman courtesy of Uncle David Murray in East Kilbride.
-
Elaine Clark
Highland cows blended into the background on the Isle of Mull. Elaine Clark, from Edinburgh, noticed them on Friday.
-
Maria Biggart
Horses in Kilmacolm. Photo by Maria Biggart from Houston.
-
Johan Maclennan
Bright moonlight dimmed the colours of the aurora borealis over Loch Maree on Wednesday night. Johan Maclennan, from Inverness, still enjoyed the spectacle.
-
Rosalyn Gilmour
Rosalyn Gilmour, from Inverness, noticed these plants frozen in ice in Inverlael Forest.
-
Alan Irving
Alan Irving, from Annan, wasn't the only Sunday visitor to Eskrigg Nature Reserve, Lockerbie.
-
Becky Gerrard
Charlie walked on ice, near Thurso River, with Becky Gerrard.
-
Peter Donaldson
Fog, snow and ice between Auchleven and Keig. Peter Donaldson, from Meikle Wartle, was on his way to work on Tuesday.
-
Fiona Crumlish
Rudi the schnauzer and Fiona Crumlish enjoyed the snow in Paisley.
-
John Murray
Ice pancakes on the River Brora were photographed by John Murray from Brora.
-
Alex McSorley
The Armadillo and Hydro were reflected on the River Clyde, Glasgow. Photo by Alex McSorley from St Boswells.
-
Christopher Timmons
An inspection of coastal defences between Tain and Ardgay meant Christopher Timmons, from Kilmarnock, found stomping through the ice very satisfying.