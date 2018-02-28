School closures in Scotland
You can keep up to date with major school closure details for Scotland here when bad weather hits.
Online sources are available below, or check with your local authority or child's school. Information may be subject to change.
Aberdeen
- Website - Aberdeen City Council
- Twitter - @aberdeencc
Aberdeenshire
- Website - Aberdeenshire Council
- Website - School closures page
- Twitter - @Aberdeenshire
Angus
- Website - Angus Council
- Website - School closure page
- Twitter - @AngusCouncil
Argyll and Bute
- Website - Argyll and Bute Council
- Website - Service disruptions
- Twitter - @argyllandbute
Clackmannanshire
- Website - Clackmannanshire Council
- Facebook - Clackmannanshire Council
- Twitter - @ClacksCouncil
Dumfries and Galloway
- Website - Dumfries and Galloway Council
- Website - School closure page
- Twitter - @dgcouncil
Dundee City
- Website - Dundee City Council
- Facebook - Dundee City Council
- Twitter - @DundeeCouncil
East Ayrshire
- Website - East Ayrshire Council
- Facebook - East Ayrshire Council
- Twitter - @EastAyrshire
East Dunbartonshire
- Website - East Dunbartonshire Council
- Twitter - @EDCouncil
East Lothian
- Website - East Lothian Council
- Twitter - @ELCouncil
East Renfrewshire
- Website - East Renfrewshire Council
- Facebook - East Renfrewshire Council
- Twitter - @EastRenCouncil
City of Edinburgh
- Website - City of Edinburgh Council
- Website - Severe weather
- Twitter - @Edinburgh_CC
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar
- Website - Comhairle nan Eilean Siar
- Facebook - Western Isles Emergency Planning Coordinating Group
- Twitter - @cne_siar
Falkirk
- Website - Falkirk Council
- Website - Winter information
- Twitter - @falkirkcouncil
Fife
- Website - Fife Council
- Website - Emergency Closures and Disruptions
- Facebook - Fife Council
- Twitter - @FifeCouncil
Glasgow City
- Website - Glasgow City Council
- Twitter - @GlasgowCC
Highland
- Website - Highland Council
- Website - School closures
- Twitter - @HighlandCouncil
Inverclyde
- Website - Inverclyde Council
- Twitter - @inverclyde
Midlothian
- Website - Midlothian Council
- Facebook - Midlothian Council
- Twitter - @midgov
Moray
- Website - Moray Council
- Website - School closures page
- Twitter - @TheMorayCouncil
North Ayrshire
- Website - North Ayrshire Council
- Twitter - @North_Ayrshire
North Lanarkshire
- Website - North Lanarkshire Council
- Twitter - @nlcwinter
Orkney
- Website - Orkney Islands Council
- Facebook - OIC updates
- Facebook - BBC Radio Orkney
- Twitter - @OrkneyCouncil
Perth and Kinross
- Website - Perth & Kinross Council
- Facebook - Perth & Kinross Council
- Twitter - @PerthandKinross
Renfrewshire
- Website - Renfrewshire Council
- Twitter - @RenCouncilNews
Scottish Borders
- Website - Scottish Borders Council
- Website - School closures page
- Twitter - @scotborders
Shetland
- Website - Shetland Islands Council
- Website - Weather disruption page
South Ayrshire
- Website - South Ayrshire Council
- Website - Emergency closure page
- Twitter - @South_Ayrshire
South Lanarkshire
- Website - South Lanarkshire Council
- Twitter - @SouthLanCouncil
- Twitter - @SLCRoads
Stirling
- Website - Stirling Council
- Website - Disruptions page
- Facebook - Stirling Council
- Twitter - @StirlingCouncil
West Dunbartonshire
- Website - West Dunbartonshire Council
- Facebook - West Dunbartonshire Council
- Twitter - @WDCouncil
West Lothian
- Website - West Lothian Council
- Website - School closures
- Facebook - West Lothian Council
- Twitter - @LoveWestLothian