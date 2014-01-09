Your pictures of Scotland: 27 December - 3 January
A selection of your pictures taken across Scotland between 27 December and 3 January.
-
Jacqueline Godden and her husband, from Livingston. saw this robin during a visit to Edinburgh's Royal Botanic Gardens. . If you want to let us know what you think of this week's pictures, go to http://www.facebook.com/bbcscotlandnews
-
A Hogmanay bonfire in Biggar. Photo by Thomas Donachie from Renfrew.
-
1 January 2014. Simon Philp was in Aviemore overlooking Loch Morlich and the Cairngorms.
-
The birds in Kathryn Barlow's garden, in Gifford, had eaten all but the core of fallen Bramley apples.
-
Maim, Angela and Bridget at Rosslyn Castle. Ian McAteer, from Edinburgh, said they all took advantage of good weather on 29 December to get outdoors.
-
Sea water lashed the windows of Phil Thompson's ferry crossing from Northern Ireland to Scotland.
-
A washed up tree on Seilebost beach, on the Isle of Harris, reminded John Masterson of a basking shark.
-
Gordon Baird, from Dundee, took this photo of the Wallace Monument during a trip to visit family in Stirling.
-
South Ronaldsay, Orkney, at about 15:30 on 2 January. Kath Manners was making her way home after lunch with friends.
-
Fiona and Max Penfold, from Balloch, enjoyed the Hogmanay Flambeaux celebrations in Comrie.
-
Preparations were underway for the new year when James Marsden, from Edinburgh, visited The National Monument on Calton Hill.
-
Waves break along the coast at Arbroath on 31 December 2013. Bob Craik, from Perth, stood along the side of the lifeboat centre to take the photo.
-
Sunrise over Portobello beach. Lawrayne Hughes was staying with her sister.
-
A tree along the West Highland Way, near Conic Hill, was photographed by Bob Sand.