Your pictures of Scotland: 27 December - 3 January

  • 9 January 2014

A selection of your pictures taken across Scotland between 27 December and 3 January.

  • Robin

    Jacqueline Godden and her husband, from Livingston. saw this robin during a visit to Edinburgh's Royal Botanic Gardens. . If you want to let us know what you think of this week's pictures, go to http://www.facebook.com/bbcscotlandnews

  • Bonfire

    A Hogmanay bonfire in Biggar. Photo by Thomas Donachie from Renfrew.

  • Aviemore

    1 January 2014. Simon Philp was in Aviemore overlooking Loch Morlich and the Cairngorms.

  • Apple core

    The birds in Kathryn Barlow's garden, in Gifford, had eaten all but the core of fallen Bramley apples.

  • Maim, Angela and Bridget at Rosslyn Castle

    Maim, Angela and Bridget at Rosslyn Castle. Ian McAteer, from Edinburgh, said they all took advantage of good weather on 29 December to get outdoors.

  • Ferry window

    Sea water lashed the windows of Phil Thompson's ferry crossing from Northern Ireland to Scotland.

  • Washed up tree on Seilebost beach

    A washed up tree on Seilebost beach, on the Isle of Harris, reminded John Masterson of a basking shark.

  • Wallace Monument

    Gordon Baird, from Dundee, took this photo of the Wallace Monument during a trip to visit family in Stirling.

  • Puddles on a single track road

    South Ronaldsay, Orkney, at about 15:30 on 2 January. Kath Manners was making her way home after lunch with friends.

  • Torchlight procession

    Fiona and Max Penfold, from Balloch, enjoyed the Hogmanay Flambeaux celebrations in Comrie.

  • 2014 in lights

    Preparations were underway for the new year when James Marsden, from Edinburgh, visited The National Monument on Calton Hill.

  • Waves break near Arbroath lifeboat centre

    Waves break along the coast at Arbroath on 31 December 2013. Bob Craik, from Perth, stood along the side of the lifeboat centre to take the photo.

  • Sunrise over Portobello

    Sunrise over Portobello beach. Lawrayne Hughes was staying with her sister.

  • Tree

    A tree along the West Highland Way, near Conic Hill, was photographed by Bob Sand.

