Motorcyclist dies after M9 crash
- 6 May 2013
A motorcyclist has died after an accident on the spur road leading from the M9 towards the Forth Road Bridge near Edinburgh.
The woman came off her motorbike on a sharp bend, hitting the barrier on the northbound exit.
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at about 13:40.
The women was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but died from her injuries. The road was closed near junction 1a Kirkliston for more than three hours.