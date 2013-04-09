Scottish woman Evelyn Clarke dies in Dubai fall

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Friends of Evelyn Clarke have been posting memories and pictures of her on a tribute page on Facebook

A British woman has died after falling from a building in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Evelyn Clarke, 28, was originally from Scotland, and based in Dubai working as member of airline cabin crew.

A tribute page on social media described her as "treasured and loved" as well as "beautiful, graceful and glamorous".

In a statement the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said it was providing assistance.

A spokesman for the FCO said: "We are aware of the death of a British national in Dubai. We are providing Consular assistance at this very difficult time."