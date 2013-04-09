Scotland

Scottish woman Evelyn Clarke dies in Dubai fall

  • 9 April 2013
  • From the section Scotland
Evelyn Clarke Image copyright Facebook
Image caption Friends of Evelyn Clarke have been posting memories and pictures of her on a tribute page on Facebook

A British woman has died after falling from a building in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Evelyn Clarke, 28, was originally from Scotland, and based in Dubai working as member of airline cabin crew.

A tribute page on social media described her as "treasured and loved" as well as "beautiful, graceful and glamorous".

In a statement the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said it was providing assistance.

A spokesman for the FCO said: "We are aware of the death of a British national in Dubai. We are providing Consular assistance at this very difficult time."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites