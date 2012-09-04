Image caption Everyone using a food bank has been referred by a statutory agency

The use of food banks in Scotland has more than doubled in a year, according to Citizens Advice Scotland.

CAS said benefit delays and welfare reforms were driving a rising need for food parcels.

David Dyson used a food bank in Dundee, operated by the Trussell Trust, after he lost his job. He told the BBC his story.

"At the time I was going on to Jobseekers' Allowance, after losing my job. I was waiting for that to come through. It took 10 days, so I was struggling for money.

"I rung up asking for a crisis loan. Unfortunately they weren't prepared to give me one straightaway. So I went back to the Job Centre and they pointed me towards Dundee food bank.

"Ewan, the manager, and I had a chat as well as me getting a food parcel.

"I got them a couple of times because it was a 10-day period before I got any money.

"This was roughly about two years ago. My situation changed because I started getting benefits, so I was out of the position where I needed food parcels.

"But they were very helpful because I did need them at the time. I was on my own, I was single, I'd moved up to Scotland for work - so I had nobody else really to turn to and I'd suffered from a bit of depression.

"I'm now volunteering for two organisations - the Salvation Army and one which is tied into the Dundee food bank.

"Many people are in my situation, where they're waiting for benefits and there's no other help there for them.

"I think the increase is down to the economy at the moment - people are losing their jobs, they've got housing problems, mortgages.

"I think food is sometimes the last thing that people think of; they think of paying the mortgage or looking after children before food.

"It's not a nice situation to be in, to be honest."