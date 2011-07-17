Homes and roads flooded in Inverness and Perth

Image caption Drivers had to be rescued after becoming trapped in floodwater in Inverness

Flooding has caused disruption across Scotland after almost 24 hours of heavy rain.

In the Highlands, homes in the Culloden, Balloch and Smithton areas near Inverness have been affected.

Police closed Murray Road and Murray Terrace in Smithton, and Barn Church Road, Culloden, and said the A96 Balloch junction was also "badly flooded".

There were also flash floods in Perth and Balerno in Edinburgh.

Northern Constabulary said other roads in the Highlands were affected by "significant surface water" and advised drivers to take alternative routes.

Highland Fire and Rescue service sent four pumps to the area.

Flooding in Glasgow also affected some train services. No high-level trains were operating to or from Queen Street and the service between Rutherglen and Partick was disrupted.

A weather warning remains in place, advising of further rain, heavy at times, in the Moray Firth basin and Highland area.

Tayside Fire and Rescue Service said it had received more than 40 calls in just over two hours as torrential rain hit the Perth area at about 1230 BST on Saturday.

In total, emergency agencies responded to about 500 calls for assistance, with work going on throughout the night.

People trapped

Initial calls were received from city centre shops that were affected, followed by reports from several residents in the Feus Road, Crieff Road, Fairfield, Hillyland, Cherrybank, Letham, Bridgend and Gannochy areas.

Chris McCulloch sent BBC Scotland footage of a flash flood in the East Bridge Street area which turned streets into streams and rivers.

Image caption This lightning strike happened during a storm in Edinburgh

Firefighters were then called out to the Feus Road area at about 2045 BST after it was badly flooded.

Appliances from Perth, Coupar Angus, Auchterarder, Crieff, Dunkeld and Dundee were sent to the area.

A spokesman for Tayside Fire and Rescue said the water was cleared at about 0430 BST on Sunday.

At the height of the flash flooding, firefighters rescued two elderly residents who had become trapped by flood water at their home in the Bridgend area of Perth.

Firefighters also helped a number of people trapped in their cars by the rising flood water at the bottom of Lochie Brae at its junction with Main Street.

Several roads were flooded as rain swept down the hillside.