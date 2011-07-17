Aid to east Africa from Scottish government

Image caption The money will help drought-hit areas of Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya and South Sudan

Aid agencies working in east Africa have been urged to apply for funding from the Scottish government.

A total of £500,000 has been made available from the international development fund for work in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan.

More than 10 million people are said to be at risk from conflict and from the worst drought in the region for almost 60 years.

There are reports of 1,300 people a day coming to Kenya's Dadaab refugee camp.

External Affairs Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "As a compassionate nation, we are deeply saddened by these unfolding events.

"Scotland has many aid agencies working in the affected areas, striving to provide help and relief to those suffering.

"This funding will go directly to support these Scottish organisations and will ensure help is given swiftly and directly to those most in need."

She said the government was working closely with the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Eligible organisations must have a presence in Scotland and experience of working in the countries affected.