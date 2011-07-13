Scottish projects share £6m in lottery funding

Image caption Twelve groups will share £5.9m from the Big Lottery Fund

A project based in the Highlands has received the largest slice of a £5.9m lottery windfall for Scotland.

Health and Happiness in the Highlands helps young people with learning disabilities and autistic spectrum disorder.

The project has received an award of £807,438 from the Big Lottery Fund.

It is one of 12 Scottish groups to receive grants from the fund, with others including a Parkinson's self-help group in North Lanarkshire.

Scottish lottery awards Health and Happiness in the Highlands - £807,438

Parkinson's Self Help Group (North Lanarkshire) - £653,050

The National Autistic Society - £324,183

Dundee Employment and Aftercare Project (Steps to Success)- £409,626

Dundee Employment and Aftercare Project (Next Steps) - £461,318

Trust Housing Association Ltd - £476,029

Geeza Break - £426,255

Article 12 in Scotland - £345,095

Home-Start West Lothian - £257,424

East Dunbartonshire Council - £667,456

Cash is also going to the National Autistic Society, the Dundee Employment and Aftercare Project, Geeza Break in the east end of Glasgow and Home-Start West Lothian.

Other projects to benefit from the Investing in Communities fund across the country include a financial advice centre in Argyll and Bute.

The Big Lottery Fund, the largest distributor of National Lottery good cause funding, is responsible for giving out 46% of the money raised for good causes by the National Lottery.

Big Lottery Fund Scotland chairwoman Alison Magee said: "At a time when many community-based organisations are struggling to meet the demand for their services, this investment will go a long way towards helping more Scottish families and individuals access much needed bespoke support and advice."

Ellie Wolf, project manager for Health and Happiness in the Highlands, said: "This award will transform lives in the Highlands and continue the lifeline of support that is essential to our local families."