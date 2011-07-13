Scotland

Scottish projects share £6m in lottery funding

  • 13 July 2011
  • From the section Scotland
Money
Image caption Twelve groups will share £5.9m from the Big Lottery Fund

A project based in the Highlands has received the largest slice of a £5.9m lottery windfall for Scotland.

Health and Happiness in the Highlands helps young people with learning disabilities and autistic spectrum disorder.

The project has received an award of £807,438 from the Big Lottery Fund.

It is one of 12 Scottish groups to receive grants from the fund, with others including a Parkinson's self-help group in North Lanarkshire.

Cash is also going to the National Autistic Society, the Dundee Employment and Aftercare Project, Geeza Break in the east end of Glasgow and Home-Start West Lothian.

Other projects to benefit from the Investing in Communities fund across the country include a financial advice centre in Argyll and Bute.

The Big Lottery Fund, the largest distributor of National Lottery good cause funding, is responsible for giving out 46% of the money raised for good causes by the National Lottery.

Big Lottery Fund Scotland chairwoman Alison Magee said: "At a time when many community-based organisations are struggling to meet the demand for their services, this investment will go a long way towards helping more Scottish families and individuals access much needed bespoke support and advice."

Ellie Wolf, project manager for Health and Happiness in the Highlands, said: "This award will transform lives in the Highlands and continue the lifeline of support that is essential to our local families."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites