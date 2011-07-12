Parade of sail as Tall Ships leave Greenock for Lerwick

The finale of the Tall Ships event has taken place at Greenock with about 60 boats from 14 different nations leaving the Clyde.

Crews and visitors were treated to a flypast by the Red Arrows before the parade of sail began at 1300 BST.

The ships, which have spent four days moored at James Watt dock, are heading to Shetland for the next stage of the Tall Ships Races 2011.

About 120,000 visitors turned out to see the vessels over the weekend.

Councillor David Wilson, who chairs Sail Inverclyde, said: "This is a truly spectacular way to end a terrific event. We have been delighted to host The Tall Ships here in Greenock again and are pleased with the positive feedback we have received from crew, locals and visitors alike.

"The sunny weather has attracted huge numbers to the event site and we anticipate that more than 750,000 people will have seen The Tall Ships over their four-day visit."

Organisers estimated the gala events held in Greenock provided an £8m boost for the local economy.

A fireworks display and a performance by Deacon Blue marked the culmination of celebrations on Monday.

Singer Lulu had also entertained the crowds on Saturday night.

The parade of sail saw the ships make their departure down the River Clyde heading for the west coast of Scotland and on to Lerwick.