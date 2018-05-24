Image copyright Getty Images

The government says it is trying to keep the cost of its Brexit customs plans "as low as possible" after officials said one proposal could cost businesses up to £20bn a year.

The HMRC chief executive told MPs firms would pay £32.50 for each customs declaration under a technology-based solution favoured by some ministers.

Justice Secretary David Gauke said this was "speculation".

The UK government wants "frictionless" trade at its borders after Brexit.

But ministers have yet to agree on how to replace the UK's membership of the EU's customs union, which allows goods to move between member states tariff-free.

Two options have been put forward by the UK side. Brexiteers are sceptical about what is believed to be Theresa May's preferred option of a "customs partnership", under which the UK would collect tariffs set by the EU customs union on goods coming into the country.

Their proposed alternative "maximum facilitation" proposal would rely on technology and advance verification to minimise, rather than remove, customs checks.

On Wednesday, HMRC chief Jon Thompson told the Treasury committee of MPs this option could cost businesses between £17bn and £20bn each year, reflecting the cost of customs declarations and complying with rules of origin requirements.

Asked whether he accepted the figure, Mr Gauke told BBC Radio 4's Today programme there were two options for UK-EU customs "which the government is looking at very closely".

He did not dismiss the £20m figure, saying it was "the top end" of Mr Thompson's estimate.

He added: "I've no doubt that that is Jon Thompson's best assessment from where he is, but we're continuing to work at ways to ensure that we can keep that number as low as possible and ensure that our trade with European Union is as frictionless as possible, consistent with our ability to seek trade deals with the rest of the world."