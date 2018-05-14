Brexit talks have made "little" progress since March, the EU's chief negotiator has said.

Michel Barnier said there was a "risk of failure" in two key areas - Northern Ireland, and how the agreement will be governed.

He said June's EU summit was a "key rendezvous" to reach a deal that can be ratified before the UK leaves.

And he defended the EU's stance over the UK's involvement in the new Galileo sat-nav system.

The UK has played a key role in the programme's development so far, but faces being shut out of key elements of the programme after Brexit.

UK ministers are now considering setting up a rival version.

Mr Barnier said there had been "misunderstandings" in the coverage of the story, adding: "We are not kicking the UK out of Galileo. The UK decided unilaterally and autonomously to withdraw from the EU. This implies leaving its programmes as well."

EU rules mean the UK and its companies cannot participate in the "development of security sensitive matters", he said, adding that this did not mean the UK could not use an encrypted signal from the system as a third country.