Image copyright AFP/Getty

A Parliamentary by-election in Lewisham East will take place on 14 June, Labour has announced.

It is to choose a new MP to replace Heidi Alexander, who has quit to work for London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Labour won the seat by more than 21,000 votes in last year's general election with the Conservatives second and Liberal Democrats third.

Two Lewisham councillors, Brenda Dacres and Sakina Sheikh, have already said they want to be Labour candidate.