Image copyright PA

The Green Party defied expectations in a "David and Goliath" local election battle against larger parties, its co-leader says.

Caroline Lucas hailed results in target areas like Richmond-upon-Thames - where they gained four seats - and Sheffield, where they increased by two amid a bitter row about tree-felling.

The Greens said they were established as "England's fourth party".

They had campaigned for "a Green on every council".

They did not manage this did gain footholds in some new councils and Ms Lucas called it a "really good night".

With around two thirds of councils having declared their results, the Greens had increased their total tally of seats by six.

Its successes in Sheffield came at the expense of ruling party Labour, and it also added two new councillors in Trafford and one in Worcester.

Ms Lucas acknowledged her party had been "hurt" by voters moving to Jeremy Corbyn's Labour, saying that it was therefore "extraordinary" it had "done so well held our own and made some significant gains".

The Green Party is looking to recover from last year's disappointing general election showing, when its UK-wide vote share fell from 3.8% to 1.6%.