The UK Independence Party has suffered a near wipeout in the council seats it was defending in the English local elections.

With 99 of the 150 councils declared, the party had won just two seats - both in Derby - and lost 92.

The Eurosceptic party has seen its electoral support decline since the vote to leave the EU in 2016.

Former deputy chairwoman Suzanne Evans said it could still "put the cat among the pigeons".

She hailed the result in Derby, where the party unseated the Labour council leader, adding, in a reference to Brexit: "If UKIP does crumble I think you could still arguably make the case that it's been one of the most successful political parties in history."

UKIP had a good night the last time the seats were contested, in 2014, when the vote coincided with European elections, which it topped.

At the time it was led by Nigel Farage and was putting pressure on the government for an EU referendum.

But it failed to win a seat in last year's general election and has gone through a succession of leaders since the Leave vote.