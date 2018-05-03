Image copyright PA Image caption About two thirds of the results will be declared overnight

Polls have now closed in council and mayoral elections across England.

A total of 4,371 seats are up for grabs in 150 councils, spanning metropolitan and district councils, unitary authorities and London boroughs.

The elections are the first England-wide test of political opinion since last year's general election.

Watford, Hackney, Newham, Lewisham and Tower Hamlets will elect mayors while the first-ever mayor for the Sheffield City Region will also be chosen.

There are no local elections in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. However, a parliamentary by-election for the Westminster seat of West Tyrone is taking place.

About two thirds of the results will be declared overnight on Friday. The rest are being counted during the day on Friday with results expected during the afternoon.

In most cases, the seats being contested were last fought in 2014, when Labour, UKIP and the Greens made gains, while the Conservatives and Lib Dems lost seats.

Labour is defending the highest number of seats - more than 2,200 - and will be hoping for a strong showing in London, where it made gains in last year's general election.

The Conservatives, who are defending about 1,350 seats, will hope to pick up votes in Leave-backing parts of the country. Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis has said he is expecting the results to be "difficult" for his party.

Tests for the parties

Analysis by the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg

The Labour Party is almost certain to make big advances in London, potentially taking some of the Tories' totemic councils like Wandsworth and it's not impossible they'll take Kensington too.

But London is already a Labour city. The harder test for them to pass is to show that they can advance, in parts of the country where there are marginal Westminster constituencies - Swindon, Southampton, Watford.

For the Tories, it is a case of stopping the rot. They dropped back, relative to Labour, in the general election.

Traditionally, the governing party loses significant numbers of seats in local elections. But Theresa May is vulnerable. Her supporters have been fighting to stop the slide.

It's possible though that the results may not see swathes of the country change hands.

Eyes will be on long-held Conservative councils in London, such as Wandsworth and Westminster, to see if Labour can win control.

Fifty seats are being contested on another Conservative stronghold - Kensington and Chelsea Council for the first time since the Grenfell Tower disaster, which killed 71 people. The council has faced much local anger over its handling of the tragedy.

All parties will be hoping to pick up seats from UKIP. The Eurosceptic party picked up 161 seats in 2014 - the same day it topped the European elections. But since the 2016 EU Referendum it has seen a decline in popularity and is only putting up candidates in 540 seats - compared with 2,193 in 2014.

The Lib Dems will be hoping to regain councils they lost to the Conservatives in 2014, as well as picking up seats lost when they were in coalition. They will be hoping to appeal to Remain voters in parts of London they used to control but leader Sir Vince Cable has warned against expecting "spectacular progress".

The Greens are defending 31 seats, including in Norwich, Oxford, Solihull and Sheffield and will be hoping to make gains in the South Yorkshire city, where the Labour council has come under fire for felling thousands of trees in public areas.

There were reports on Thursday of some people being prevented from voting after turning up without the required identity documents, in areas which are trialling voter ID.

Swindon, Woking, Watford, Gosport and Bromley were running the trials.

One Bromley councillor said on Twitter that five people had been unable to vote and that long delays were putting more off. And in Woking, a councillor said a voter was turned away because his form of ID, a Surrey County Council document with his picture on it, was not accepted.

Labour said the government had been warned by charities, academics and the equalities watchdog that it would have a "disproportionate impact" on older people as well as black and minority ethnic communities and transgender and disabled voters.

But the prime minister's spokesman said the "vast majority" of people had voted without a problem.

"This is a pilot, an evidence-based approach, and obviously we will consider the pilot and decide the best way to go forward," he said.