With about a 100 councils declaring an election result Labour has failed to take target councils in London, while the Conservatives lost control of Trafford but have gains elsewhere.

The Lib Dems gained Richmond-upon-Thames, while UKIP suffered heavy losses.

Those councils changing hands are listed below.

Maps built using Carto. If you can't see the map, tap or click here.

Labour

Labour have held on to 46 councils, and gained control of Plymouth from the Conservatives.

However, in the north they lost overall control of Nuneaton and Bedworth, and Derby, while also losing some seats in strongholds like Wigan and Sheffield.

In London, Labour gained multiple seats in Wandsworth and Westminster, as the map below shows - but these gains were not enough to take control of each borough.

Conservatives

The Conservatives gained control of Basildon and Peterborough councils thanks to the collapse in UKIP support, and won some seats in Wakefield and Leeds, traditional Labour areas.

In London, the Tories gained seats in Hillingdon - which some had touted as a potential Labour target - and won nine more seats in Sutton, despite the area remaining in Lib Dem control.

Lib Dems

The Liberal Democrats won control of Richmond-upon-Thames, gaining 24 seats in the process.

They also had strong showings in the Labour areas of Hull and Merton, and the Tory council of Gosport.

In total, 4,371 seats were contested across 150 local authorities, in the first major test of public opinion since last year's general election.

What are the results in your council election? Enter your postcode or council name to find out Search for councils RESULT NOT IN YET

Produced by John Walton, Tom Calver, Chris Jeavans, Mark Bryson, Maryam Ahmed, Joy Roxas and Joe Reed.