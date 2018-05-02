MPs vote against Windrush disclosures

Image copyright EPA

MPs have voted against an opposition motion calling on the government to disclose papers on Windrush migrants.

Labour had hoped to force the government to release documents about its immigration policy relating to people who came to the UK from Commonwealth countries.

They arrived between the late 1940s and 1970s but some have been threatened with deportation in recent years.

The government won the vote by 316 votes to 221.

The prime minister has said an upcoming review will have full access to the required documentation.

But shadow home secretary Diane Abbott told the Commons that Theresa May should accept responsibility for the crisis and accused her of ordering her MPs to "vote to cover up the truth of her involvement".

She said many people felt "all roads lead back to the prime minister", with Mrs May having previously been home secretary at the time the government brought in changes to immigration rules in 2014.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the review would have "independent oversight and challenge" and aimed to understand how members of the Windrush generation "came to be entangled in measures designed for illegal immigrants".