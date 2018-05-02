Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption John Bercow's former private secretary tells Newsnight the Speaker bullied him

Allegations of bullying against Speaker John Bercow are "concerning" and should be properly investigated, the prime minister's spokesman has said.

Mr Bercow's former private secretary Angus Sinclair claims that the Speaker shouted and swore at him, and attempted to physically intimidate him.

The No 10 spokesman said it was a matter for Parliament to decide how to investigate the claims.

A spokesman for Mr Bercow said there was "no substance" to the allegations.

"Mr Speaker has a superb team of dedicated, effective and long-serving staff - five of whom have worked for him very happily for a combined total of over 40 years", he added.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John Bercow in 2010. Angus Sinclair is on the right, with blue, white and purple ribbons on his chest

Angus Sinclair told Newsnight that he faced angry outbursts from Mr Bercow whilst working for him in 2009-10 - all of which Mr Bercow denies.

He claims the Speaker would undermine him in front of other staff and, on one occasion, smashed a phone on his desk.

Mr Sinclair said he was paid £86,250 in 2010 when he was given a "compulsory early retirement" by Commons authorities, as part of a deal that required him to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Breaching the terms of the agreement by speaking to Newsnight, he said: "I thought to myself, it's in the public interest to know why I left.

"Yes, it breaks that non-disclosure agreement, but it's the truth. There was bullying."