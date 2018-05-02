Image copyright EPA

The Home Office is to hold an internal review of its handling of the Windrush scandal, Theresa May has said.

She told MPs it would have "full access" to all relevant documents, including policy papers and case files.

Her announcement came as Labour prepares to try and force ministers to release all government papers relating to Windrush cases since 2010.

Jeremy Corbyn said the crisis had been "made in the Home Office" under Theresa May's leadership.

At Prime Minister's Questions, he asked Mrs May whether she "felt a pang of guilt" about the resignation of Amber Rudd over the issue earlier this week.

The prime minister said the inquiry would seek to "learn lessons" from the treatment of Windrush families, some of whom have been detained and threatened with deportation after their right to remain in the UK was questioned.

It will aim to complete its work before the summer recess in July.

She said "speed is of the essence" and new home secretary Sajid Javid "will be commissioning a full review of lessons learned, independent oversight and external challenge".

The review, she said, will have "full access to all relevant information in the Home Office, including policy papers and casework decisions".

The Conservatives are expected to oppose a Labour motion later, which would see all relevant internal documents handed to the Commons Home Affairs Committee.

The rarely-used procedure - called a "motion for a return" - involves asking the Queen to direct her ministers to provide the requested documents.