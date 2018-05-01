Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The amendment would require overseas territories like the Cayman Islands to publish company ownership registers

The government has agreed to calls for new measures aimed at increasing transparency in offshore tax havens.

Facing a possible Commons defeat, ministers said they would not oppose an amendment to force British overseas territories to publish details of the true owners of companies based there.

Campaigners say public registers make it easier to uncover corruption, money laundering and tax dodging.

The move was backed by both Labour and Tory MPs.

As MPs debated the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill in the Commons, Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan said the government had not wanted to damage the territories' autonomy by legislating directly.

But he added: "We've listened to the strength of feeling in the House on this issue and accept that it is without a doubt the majority view of this House that the overseas territories should have public registers."

He added that the government would "respect the will of the House" and not vote against the amendment put forward by Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell and Labour's Dame Margaret Hodge.

The amendment would require the UK government to take steps to provide that British Overseas Territories establish publicly accessible registers of the beneficial ownership of companies.