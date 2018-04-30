Sajid Javid to be new home secretary

Sajid Javid has been named as the new home secretary after Amber Rudd's resignation.

Mr Javid, the son of a Pakistani bus driver whose family came to the UK in the 1960s, is currently Communities, Local Government and Housing Secretary.

Before that, the former investment banker and MP for Bromsgrove had been Business and Culture Secretaries.

Ms Rudd quit saying she had "inadvertently misled" MPs over what she knew about immigration targets.

Her exit followed weeks of revelations about the treatment of Windrush families, who settled legally in post-war Britain but whose right-to-remain has been questioned, and controversy over the government's "hostile environment" immigration policy.

Following Mr Javid's promotion, No 10 also announced that former Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire will return to the cabinet as Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary.