Amber Rudd 'didn't see' migrant memo

Image copyright EPA

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has apologised for not being aware of "specific" migrant removal targets.

The Guardian reported a leaked memo from last year, which suggested Ms Rudd had been informed of those targets.

In a series of tweets, Ms Rudd said she had not seen the memo - and apologised for not being aware of the objectives.

Ms Rudd added that she would make a statement to the House of Commons on Monday in response to "legitimate questions" about illegal migration.

Responding to the tweets, Labour's Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott again called for Ms Rudd to resign, saying she was "hanging by a thread".

BBC political correspondent Alex Forsyth said the home secretary "was not going anywhere tonight" - but added that the pressure on her "was not letting up".

The Guardian reported that the leaked memo from June 2017, copied to Ms Rudd, set out Home Office targets for achieving 12,800 "enforced returns" in 2017-18. It also said they had exceeded targets for "assisted returns".

On Wednesday, the home secretary had told MPs investigating the Windrush scandal there had not been targets for migrant removal.

She later admitted "local" targets had been set before telling the Commons on Thursday she had not been aware of them.

Skip Twitter post by @AmberRuddHR 2/4 I wasn't aware of specific removal targets. I accept I should have been and I'm sorry that I wasn't. — Amber Rudd MP (@AmberRuddHR) April 27, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @AmberRuddHR 3/4 I didn't see the leaked document, although it was copied to my office as many documents are. — Amber Rudd MP (@AmberRuddHR) April 27, 2018 Report

The Windrush row erupted after it emerged some migrants from Commonwealth Caribbean countries who settled in the UK from the late 1940s to the 1970s, and their relatives, had been declared illegal immigrants.

Some of the Windrush generation have been threatened with deportation, lost their jobs, or been refused access to medical treatment.

The six-page memo, from Immigration Enforcement Agency boss Hugh Ind, states: "IE has set a target of achieving 12,800 enforced returns in 2017-18, aided by the redistribution of resources towards this area.

"This will move us along the path towards the 10% increased performance on enforced returns, which we promised the home secretary earlier this year."

It adds: "We have exceeded our target of assisted returns. We set an internal target of 1,250 of these returns for 2016-17… we delivered 1,581."

In her tweets on Friday night, Ms Rudd said the memo was copied to her office - "as many documents are" - but she didn't see it.