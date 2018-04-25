Image copyright Getty Images

One of Jeremy Corbyn's key allies has warned MPs who attack the Labour leader over issues like anti-Semitism "in front of our enemy" that they "can expect to be held to account".

Unite leader Len McCluskey accused "Corbyn-hater MPs" of trying to "toxify the Labour Party" over anti-Semitism.

He accepted there were anti-Semites in Labour and said he would "take no lectures" on the subject.

Jewish group leaders criticised Mr Corbyn after talks on Tuesday.

Members of the Jewish Leadership Council and the Board of Deputies of British Jews said the talks were a "disappointing, missed opportunity" and did not agree a minimum plan of action.

Labour has been dogged by a series of incidents including criticism last month of Mr Corbyn's comments on an allegedly anti-Semitic mural in 2012 and the party's suspension of former London Mayor Ken Livingstone over his claim that Adolf Hitler had supported Zionism in the 1930s.

Mr Corbyn has apologised for anti-Semitism - prejudice against Jewish people - in his party and said he was "absolutely committed" to rooting it out.

But several Labour MPs have criticised his response, and in a Commons debate last week the leadership was urged to do more to combat the problem within the party.

Writing in the New Statesman, Mr McCluskey - who has previously dismissed the anti-Semitism row as "mood music" - said anti-Semites "have no place in the party", called for the party's Chakrabarti report to be implemented in full, and for the case of former London mayor Ken Livingstone - who has been suspended since 2016 - to be "resolved".

But he criticised "a few dozen MPs" who he said "appear to wake up each morning thinking only: 'How can I undermine Jeremy Corbyn today?'"

Naming MPs including Chris Leslie and Wes Streeting, he accused them of a "sustained smearing" of the leader.

Mr McCluskey said he did not personally support mandatory re-selection - meaning all MPs would face an open selection battle before an election - but added: "I look with disgust at the behaviour of the Corbyn-hater MPs who join forces with the most reactionary elements of the media establishment and I understand why there is a growing demand for mandatory reselection."

He added: "To watch as these so-called social democrats tried to demean and attack, in front of our enemy, a decent and honourable man who has fought racism and anti-Semitism all his life and who has breathed life and hope back into the hearts of millions, especially the young, made my stomach churn. To see Tory MPs cheer and applaud them was shameful.

"Promiscuous critics must expect to be criticised, and those who wish to hold Corbyn to account can expect to be held to account themselves."

Another of the MPs singled out by Mr McCluskey, Neil Coyle, accused the union chief of undermining Mr Corbyn's pledge to tackle anti-Semitism. Mr Streeting said he would not be deterred from voicing Jewish constituents' concerns, and Mr Woodcock told Mr McCluskey to focus on protecting Unite members' jobs.

Image copyright PA Image caption Members of the Board of Deputies said Mr Corbyn's proposals fell short of their suggestions

Mr McCluskey's intervention comes after Mr Corbyn held what he described as "positive and constructive" talks with the Jewish groups.

But Jonathan Arkush from the Board of Deputies disagreed and said "there were no actions to go with the words".

Jonathan Goldstein, of the Jewish Leadership Council, said Mr Corbyn "engages in conversation until you ask him to do something".

Analysis

By Iain Watson, BBC political correspondent

Accusations that anti-Semitism wasn't being taken seriously enough by Labour are proving politically toxic in two ways.

First, they undermine Labour's "brand" - a party that stands for equal rights and anti-racism.

And secondly, the effort to detoxify the issue has arguably diverted the party's leadership from the forthcoming local election contests.

So it would have been helpful if the Jewish groups had suggested that progress had been made since their demonstration in Parliament Square, which some of Jeremy Corbyn's own MPs joined a month ago.

While they did welcome Mr Corbyn's words on anti-Semitism - and his denunciation of those who said the problem had been invented or exaggerated - their verdict on action, or lack of it, means that the issue remains a potent force in the hands of the Labour leader's internal and external opponents.

Perhaps the most positive interpretation is that there was a disagreement over detail and not a fundamental division in outlook.

That's certainly how sources close to the Labour leadership would like it to be seen.

Mr Goldstein told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "When you ask him to do something he has this habit of staring and just shrugging."

He said Mr Corbyn seemed reluctant to "call out" people he knows and did not want to "own the words" around the anti-Semitism claims.

Barry Gardiner, the shadow international trade minister, told the BBC's Today programme that Mr Corbyn had "acknowledged and apologised for" the time taken to address the issues.

He said: "It's actions that matter and actions are being taken by the party to make sure this is dealt with."