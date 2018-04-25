Image copyright Mandy Richards

A Labour activist who made a string of controversial comments has not been endorsed by the party's governing body, meaning she cannot stand as a candidate in the next general election.

Mandy Richards, who had been chosen to fight the Worcester seat, cast doubt on the evidence for the Manchester bombing and the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox.

Following a meeting on Tuesday, a Labour party spokesman confirmed Ms Richards would no longer run.

Ms Richards has not yet commented.

However, her Twitter bio has been updated to say "Former @UKLabour Parliamentary Candidate for Worcester".

"The National Executive Committee (NEC) has not endorsed Mandy Richards as the Labour Party candidate for Worcester," the spokesman said.

Ms Richards, a London-based former teacher and youth worker, was selected by the local constituency party last month to fight the next general election scheduled for 2022.

But her candidacy had to be approved by the NEC in order to go ahead.

The BBC understands that candidates are asked to disclose anything in their background, personal, political or financial, which could bring the party into disrepute.

Ms Richards currently has two "extended civil restraint orders" taken out against her after a judge ruled that she had repeatedly sought to take a range of government organisations to court without due grounds.

Asked in a Facebook thread whether she had attempted to sue up to 20 organisations, she replied: "I asked them for the issues to be investigated. There was an inadequate response, hence the court action."

Image caption Worcester is a marginal seat which is a potential target for Labour

It emerged on Monday in the aftermath of the Manchester arena bombing last year, she questioned whether the attack had even taken place.

After the death of the Yorkshire Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016, she wrote on Twitter "glad someone's asking right questions about terror coverage. Jo Cox incident conveniently bereft of evidence too".

Worcester is a marginal seat which the Conservatives hold by a majority of less than 2,500. It was held by Labour between 1997 and 2010.