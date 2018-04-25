Image caption Hilary Benn made his unhappiness clear

David Davis has been accused of "cutting short" his appearance before a Commons committee scrutinising Brexit.

At the start of Wednesday's hearing, he said he would only be able to devote 90 minutes to the session because he had to prepare for a cabinet meeting later.

Committee chair Hilary Benn said this was "not satisfactory" as the sessions were "very important" to MPs.

The Brexit secretary said he made "himself available whenever possible" and would continue to do so.

He told MPs that his department was operating at the "maximum pace" in negotiations, diplomacy, policy and parliamentary activity.