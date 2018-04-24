Image copyright PA

A meeting with Jeremy Corbyn to discuss anti-Semitism in the Labour Party was a "disappointing, missed opportunity", Jewish leaders have said.

The Jewish Leadership Council and Board of Deputies of British Jews said the Labour leader did not agree to any of the concrete actions they asked for.

They want disciplinary cases speeded up and Mr Corbyn to use his "personal authority" to drive cultural change.

"I am absolutely committed to rooting out anti-Semitism," Mr Corbyn said.