Image copyright Twitter Image caption Mr Davis visited an autism centre in Middletown, County Armagh

David Davis has made a short visit to the Irish border - his first as Brexit secretary.

Mr Davis visited a number of places on the Northern Ireland side of the border

They including food processing company Linwoods in Armagh, an autism centre in Middletown and former customs posts in the same village.

Mr Davis was accompanied by the chief executive of Co-Operation Ireland, Peter Sheridan, during the two-hour visit.

"I showed him the way the border snakes back and forth. I think he was trying to get a feel for the place and the issues the border throws up," Mr Sheridan said.

Skip Twitter post by @DavidDavisMP Today I started what promises to be a busy week in Northern Ireland. As we leave the EU it's essential both the UK and EU do what it takes to keep the border, which I saw this morning, free from physical infrastructure. We are determined to get this agreed by October. pic.twitter.com/W4zSuRSGRG — David Davis (@DavidDavisMP) April 23, 2018 Report

The visit was not announced beforehand and they were not accompanied by journalists.

Last week the government said it was confident a deal could be done to avoid a hard border on Ireland after Brexit, despite signs of an impasse over the issue.