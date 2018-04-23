Brexit secretary David Davis visits Irish border
David Davis has made a short visit to the Irish border - his first as Brexit secretary.
Mr Davis visited a number of places on the Northern Ireland side of the border
They including food processing company Linwoods in Armagh, an autism centre in Middletown and former customs posts in the same village.
Mr Davis was accompanied by the chief executive of Co-Operation Ireland, Peter Sheridan, during the two-hour visit.
"I showed him the way the border snakes back and forth. I think he was trying to get a feel for the place and the issues the border throws up," Mr Sheridan said.
The visit was not announced beforehand and they were not accompanied by journalists.
Last week the government said it was confident a deal could be done to avoid a hard border on Ireland after Brexit, despite signs of an impasse over the issue.