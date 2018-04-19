Senior MPs to force customs union vote

Image caption Peers defeated the government on Wednesday

A powerful cross-party group of MPs is to force a vote on a customs union next week in the House of Commons.

The Liaison Committee, made up of Labour, Conservative and SNP committee chairmen, has tabled a debate calling for "an effective customs union".

Theresa May has pledged to leave the current customs union after Brexit.

Downing Street believes that trying to replicate it when the UK leaves the EU would stop the country from being able to sign its own trade deals.

The news about the Commons vote comes the day after the House of Lords inflicted a defeat on the government over the customs union issue.

The government had hoped to avoid a vote on the issue in the Commons until next month.

But the MPs, including Yvette Cooper, Nicky Morgan, Sarah Wollaston, and Hilary Benn, have secured a debate that will force the issue.

BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said that although a vote would not be binding on the government, it will ratchet up the pressure on No 10 to shift its position if the Commons agrees.

The Liaison Committee members calling for the motion also include the SNP's Angus McNeil, Lib Dem Norman Lamb, Labour MP Meg Hillier, Conservative Bob Neil, Labour's Rachel Reeves and the SNP's Pete Wishart.