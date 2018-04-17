Image caption Jewish groups protested outside Parliament last month

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid has said MPs from all parties must show they "get" the "pernicious prejudice" of anti-Semitism.

Opening a debate in the Commons, he warned the "world's oldest hatred" was on the rise.

"This is an issue which has come to a head now and we must deal with now."

It comes as Jeremy Corbyn prepares to hold talks next week with leading Jewish groups amid criticism of his handling of anti-Semitism cases.

Labour has been accused of not fully implementing the recommendations of a 2016 review into anti-Semitism and other forms of racism in the party.

The inquiry found that although the party was "not overrun" by anti-Semitism, there was an "occasionally toxic atmosphere" within the party which needed to be addressed.

Mr Javid was among MPs from all parties - but mainly Labour - who attended a demonstration outside Parliament last month in support of the Jewish community's "enough is enough" campaign against what it says is the growth of anti-Semitism in politics and public life.

Ahead of Tuesday's debate, the Board's president Jonathan Arkush warned that anti-Semitism should be "called for what it is - anti-Jewish racism".

He warned it had "sadly and shamefully" re-emerged to "infect parts of British political life".