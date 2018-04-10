Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barry Gardiner is a key ally of Jeremy Corbyn

A Labour frontbencher denounced one of the party's key Brexit policies in a questions session at a think-tank, a recording obtained by the BBC reveals.

Barry Gardiner used colourful language to rubbish the party's pledge to secure the exact same benefits as the single market after Brexit.

Mr Gardiner has already apologised for describing the Good Friday Agreement as a "shibboleth" at the same event.

He said he had not meant the agreement was "outdated or unimportant".

Speaking about the "six tests" Labour set the government to decide whether to support the final Brexit deal in a Commons vote, he said: "Well let's just take one test - the exact same benefits. Bollocks.

"Always has been bollocks and it remains it.

"We know very well that we cannot have the exact same benefits and actually it would have made sense - because it was the Tories that said they were going to secure the exact same benefits - and our position should have been to say they have said they are going to secure the exact same benefits and we are going to hold them to that standard."

He said that should have been the Labour policy rather than saying "we think we can secure the exact same benefits as well".

The shadow international trade secretary made the comments after a speech at a think-tank in Brussels last month. The six tests were set out by shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer in March last year.

The second test was: "Does it deliver the exact same benefits as we currently have as members of the single market and the customs union?"

In February, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced a shift in policy, committing the party to membership of a customs union after Brexit, but not the single market.

He said: "Labour would seek a final deal that gives full access to European markets and maintains the benefits of the single market and the customs union... with no new impediments to trade and no reduction in rights, standards and protections."

In an article for the Independent last month, Sir Keir said: "Labour will not support a deal that fails to meet the six tests I set out last year."

Labour's six tests for a Brexit deal

Image copyright Getty Images

Fair migration system for UK business and communities

Retaining strong, collaborative relationship with EU

Protecting national security and tackling cross-border crime

Delivering for all nations and regions of the UK

Protecting workers' rights and employment protections

Ensuring same benefits currently enjoyed within single market

In remarks made at the same Brussels event, Mr Gardiner appeared to play down the risks of failing to resolve the border issue post-Brexit, and suggested both the Irish government and Sinn Fein may be exaggerating them.

"We must also recognise there are real economic reasons why people have played up the issue of the Irish border and the need to have the shibboleth of the Good Friday Agreement," he said.

Shibboleth means a long-standing custom, principle or way of speaking which identifies people as a member of a group - and in some modern uses it carries the implication of being outmoded or no longer important.

Following criticism from Labour's former shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Owen Smith and ex-leader Tony Blair, Mr Gardiner issued a statement insisting he "absolutely" does not believe the agreement was outdated.

He said: "I am deeply sorry that my informal remarks in a meeting last month have led to misunderstanding on that point - in particular, that my use of the word 'shibboleth' in its sense of 'password' or 'test of membership' gave the impression that I thought the Good Friday Agreement was in any way outdated or unimportant. I absolutely do not."