Anti-Semitism row official Christine Shawcroft quits Labour NEC
- 31 March 2018
The Labour official at the centre of an anti-Semitism row has resigned from the party's ruling committee.
In a statement, Christine Shawcroft said: "It is clear that my continued membership of the NEC has become a distraction for the party and an excuse for endless intrusive media harassment of myself, my family and friends."
She will be replaced by comedian Eddie Izzard.