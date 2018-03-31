UK Politics

Anti-Semitism row official Christine Shawcroft quits Labour NEC

  
The Labour official at the centre of an anti-Semitism row has resigned from the party's ruling committee.

In a statement, Christine Shawcroft said: "It is clear that my continued membership of the NEC has become a distraction for the party and an excuse for endless intrusive media harassment of myself, my family and friends."

She will be replaced by comedian Eddie Izzard.