Theresa May has pledged to keep the UK "strong and united" after Brexit as she marks a year to go until the UK's departure from the European Union.

The PM is to visit England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, appealing to those for and against Brexit.

There are just months left to strike a deal on the future UK-EU relationship.

And, with the Irish border remaining a sticking point, Mrs May will promise to ensure "no new barriers are created within our common domestic market".

On 29 March 2019, the UK will formally leave the EU and is due to enter a 21-month transition period before the final arrangements kick in.

Negotiations are taking place between the two sides, with the crucial issue of how they will trade together yet to be settled.

On Thursday, Mrs May will visit a textile factory in Ayrshire, a parent and toddler group in Newcastle, have lunch with farmers near Belfast before meeting businesses in Barry, south Wales.

With a year until our departure, what do voters make of the Brexit progress so far?

Speaking ahead of her trip, Mrs May will vow to regain control of "our laws, our borders and our money" and that the UK will "thrive as a strong and united country that works for everyone, no matter whether you voted Leave or Remain".

The prime minister has been accused of a power grab by the Scottish and Welsh governments over plans to repatriate some powers from Brussels to Westminster rather than to the devolved administrations.

She insisted each of the devolved administrations would see "an increase in their decision-making powers" and that her government remained "absolutely committed" to the devolution settlements.

She also promised to "protect the integrity of the United Kingdom as a whole", restating her opposition to a controversial EU proposal to keep Northern Ireland inside its customs union.

"That means ensuring that no new barriers are created within our common domestic market and that the UK is able to meet its international obligations in the future.

"No prime minister could leave these things to chance, because they are absolutely crucial to our success as a country in the future."