Peers will be able to claim an extra £5 for attending the House of Lords under plans to award them a 1.8% increase in their daily allowance.

Members of the House of Lords are not paid a salary but can claim a maximum fee of £300 for attending the Lords chamber or a Lords committee.

This is set to rise to £305 next month after Lords officials recommended the same 1.8% rise MPs are being awarded.

Future increases in allowances will also be pegged to those given to MPs.

Earlier this month, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority said MPs' salaries would rise by £1,300 to £77,379 from 1 April,

Peers can currently claim a lower £150 attendance rate if they choose.

They have to do so if they are taking part in authorised business away from Westminster, such as committee visits, Parliamentary delegations and outreach programmes.

For those that do this, the figure is set to rise to £153 from 1 April.

The increase in allowances, which have been frozen since 2010, has to be approved by the Lords as a whole. It will cost an estimated £339,000.