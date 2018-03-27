Why is Brexit taking sooo long?

It's been almost two years since the UK voted to leave the EU and the negotiations, pronouncements and progress reports seem never-ending.

So while there's nearly a year to go until Brexit day, with a 21-month transition period after that, we ask why does it seem to be taking sooo long?

We voted in 2016 – why is it taking so long to leave? Well, none of the major players has ever left the European Union before... So there are some BIG problems to solve Such as how we don’t end up worse-off economically The EU has a "single market" - goods from other EU countries aren't taxed at the border And people can also move around as if the EU was a single country Outside the EU, the UK might have to pay more to buy from and sell to EU countries This could also slow the flow of goods and parts, disrupting production for UK firms The EU says Britain can’t cherry pick – keeping some benefits without membership But that could mean the UK is freer to make other trade deals around the world Any special deal the UK wants has to be approved by MPs first Then the deal has to be agreed by 27 national parliaments across Europe That’s a lot of people who need to agree with each other… So, the date UK is meant to leave is 29 March 2019 But there are already plans for a 21-month transition period after that During which the UK could still be governed by some EU laws A trade deal between Canada and the EU took seven years to agree However, as the UK’s already fully aligned with the EU, it could be quicker But it is likely that we will all be talking about Brexit for a long time yet... Click next arrow to proceed Loading ... Swipe to progress Go back to start

