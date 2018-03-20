Image copyright PA

Jennie Formby has been appointed Labour's new general secretary.

The 57-year-old Unite official was chosen ahead of fellow trade union activist Christine Blower by the party's National Executive Committee.

She had been endorsed by Jeremy Corbyn and other senior party figures.

She will succeed Iain McNicol, who quit the post last month, as Labour's top administrative official, taking charge of the party's organisational and campaigning activities.