Image copyright PA

John McDonnell has said he "agrees with the prime minister" that the Russian state is "responsible" for the Salisbury spy poisoning.

The shadow chancellor told ITV "whichever way you look at it", Russia's Vladimir Putin "is responsible and all the evidence points to him".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been criticised for not blaming the Russian state categorically for the attack.

A Labour spokesman said there had been "no shift" in Labour's policy.

Former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, remain critically ill in hospital after being found slumped on a bench on 4 March.

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, who was exposed to the nerve agent while responding to the incident, is no longer considered critical but remains in hospital.

Mr McDonnell told ITV's Peston's on Sunday: "I agree completely with the prime minister.

"What she's said is that Russia is culpable, either by direct commission - either [President] Putin's ordered this - or they've lost control of their supplies."