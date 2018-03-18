Johnson: £160k tennis match did take place

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mrs Lubov Chernukhin is married to Vladimir Chernukhin, who was Putin's deputy finance minister in 2000.

Boris Johnson has defended a £160,000 donation made to the Conservatives by a former Russian minister's wife in return for a tennis match with him.

Confirming the 2014 match, which included then PM David Cameron, took place, he warned against creating a "miasma of suspicion" against Russians.

"To the best of my knowledge, all possible checks have been made and ... will continue to be made" on donations.

Lubov Chernukhin had bid at a fundraising auction at a Tory event.

Mr Johnson was mayor of London in 2014. The match was reported at the time - Mrs Chernukhin is a longstanding Conservative Party donor whose husband served under Vladimir Putin,

The tennis match against Mr Johnson and Mr Cameron was among items auctioned off at the Conservative Party summer ball in the summer of 2014.

Law firm Carter Ruck confirmed at the time that the successful bidder was Lubov Chernukhin, whose husband Vladimir was deputy finance minister under Mr Putin between 2000 and 2002.

Asked about it on BBC One's Andrew Marr Show, Mr Johnson said: "If there is evidence of gross corruption in the way that gentleman in question obtained his wealth .. then it's possible for our law enforcement agencies to deprive him of his wealth with an unexplained wealth order - that is a matter for the authorities, it's not a matter for me."

He stressed that "we have no quarrel with the Russian people" and warned against suspecting "the entire nation" where no evidence was produced against individuals.

Asked if the tennis match had taken place, he replied: "It did"

But he added: "It's very important that we do not allow a miasma of suspicion about all Russians in London - and indeed all rich Russians in London - to be created."

And he said it was "quite extraordinary" while those who had been attacked were "lying gravely ill ... for the fire to be somehow turned on Conservative Party funding.

Retired military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, 66, and Yulia, 33, remain critically ill in hospital after being found slumped on a bench in Salisbury city centre on 4 March.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has told MPs that Porton Down - Britain's military research base - identified the substance used on them as being part of a group of military-grade nerve agents known as Novichok developed by the Soviet Union.

The Russian government has denied any involvement in the attack.