Shadow defence secretary Nia Griffith has said she "can't speak for Seumas Milne", adding that Jeremy Corbyn's spokesman "has to speak for himself".

He said on Wednesday there was not yet definitive proof the Russian state carried out the spy poisoning.

It followed a number of Labour MPs being at odds with the Labour leader's response to Theresa May's statement on the Russian spy case.

Ms Griffith told the BBC the party accepted "Russia was responsible".

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We very much accept that what the prime minister said - this is a very sophisticated nerve agent and Russia is responsible for this attack and therefore we're fully supporting the measures which the government is taking, including the expulsion of 23 diplomats."

Asked if she was at odds with Mr Corbyn on the issue, Ms Griffith said she was more "plain speaking" than her leader and said he had made it clear in "the subsequent statement that he put out" on Wednesday evening that Labour was "fully supportive" of the Government's actions.

"I think the important thing is that is our position now," she added.

Corbyn: "Our response must be decisive and proportionate and based on clear evidence."

Mr Corbyn's spokesman's comments came in a briefing to reporters after the Commons statement in which Theresa May set out a series of measures - including the expulsion of the Russian diplomats - in response to the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury last week.

He said Labour did not oppose any of the measures outlined by Mrs May - including the expulsions - but urged caution over reaching a definitive judgement on who was behind the attack.

"Whoever carried out the attack is responsible for a heinous and reckless attack in a civilian area," he told reporters after the Commons debate.

He said that Russia was "directly or indirectly responsible" for the attack but "culpability takes many forms".

But he said the two scenarios put forward by the prime minister on Monday - either direct Russian state involvement or a loss of control by the state of the deadly chemicals - were still both possible and that "culpability had different forms".

He said there was "a series of possibilities as to who may be responsible", including oligarchs, Mafia elements and other ex-Soviet states.

In a reference to intelligence failings before the Iraq War, he added: "There is a history between weapons of mass destruction and intelligence which is problematic, to put it mildly,"