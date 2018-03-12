Bullying in the Houses of Parliament

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Leadsom: Bullying claims 'incredibly disappointing'

Sadly, if you have been around Westminster for a long time, it is not entirely surprising that allegations of bullying and bad behaviour by those in politics persist.

The huge outcry when the experiences of activists like Bex Bailey emerged was perhaps the first, not the last word.

Late last night more claims emerged. A shadow cabinet member, Debbie Abrahams, was temporarily replaced while an investigation into her behaviour proceeds.

She, in return, made her own claims, that she had been badly treated by the Labour leader's office over a period of months, and as such, is making her own complaints.

This afternoon, the Financial Times reports another member of the Labour shadow team, Karl Turner, behaved inappropriately to a party member, although he has denied the claims.

Those new allegations both follow the painstaking investigation by my colleagues at Newsnight a few days ago that featured accounts from many different members of Commons staff, including claims that the Speaker himself had behaved badly towards staff. Those allegations were also denied.

But the questions around Commons' culture and John Bercow's own behaviour are building today. He faces an urgent question from the Green MP Caroline Lucas. And the Tory MP, Andrew Bridgen, has put down a motion calling for an independent investigation.

It is hard to overstate the influence the Speaker can have in Parliament. They don't just chair debates in the Commons, and pick and choose MPs that ask the questions. The Speaker also represents the Commons to The Queen, and is the boss of the House of Commons Commission - the organisation that runs the place. Any questions about his behaviour elevate the significance of the concerns.

It is nearly six months since the first significant allegations emerged.

The Leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, announced a new code of conduct for MPs last month, to crack down on bad behaviour and make it easier for those with concerns to come forward.

She told the BBC on Monday that she was disappointed by the allegations of bullying made against Speaker Bercow and others and said strong action was required in response.

And the clerk of the House, David Natzler, admitted in a letter to staff seen by Newsnight: "There is no doubt in my mind there are unresolved issues over bullying and harassment, which needs to be addressed. The public testimony of colleagues confirms that."

With new claims emerging again, it seems clear the House, which seeks to represent us all, is a long way from being in order.