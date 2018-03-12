UK Politics

Countdown to Brexit: What do you need to know?

  • 12 March 2018
As the UK plans to leave the European Union on 29 March 2019, what burning questions do you have about how the next 12 months and beyond will unfold?

Is there something puzzling you about the Brexit process, or any jargon you want demystifying? Or do you want to find out more about what the UK will be like once it leaves the EU?

BBC Reality Check correspondent Chris Morris will be answering your questions. He's been following every step in the negotiations and will be on hand to tackle your queries big and small.

So if you've got a question about the UK withdrawing from the EU, let us know.

What do you want to know about Brexit? Send your questions to haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

